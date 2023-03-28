Gurmeet Choudhary has become one of the most sought-after actors in the film and entertainment industry. Starting his career with the 2008 epic, drama show Ramayana, Gurmeet has not looked back. Continuing to climb the ladder of success, the 39-year-old has proved his mettle in numerous serials and movies, including Geet-Hui Sabse Parayi, Punar Vivaah, Khamoshiyan, and Wajah Tum Ho. Although the handsome hunk lives the life of his dream now, his journey toward success was not a cakewalk. Gurmeet’s wife-actress Debina Bonnerjee recently shared the actor’s struggle story on her YouTube channel, Debina Decodes.

The couple revisited the places during Gurmeet’s initial days as a budding actor, as the Ramayana fame spoke about intriguing details of his life. In the video, Gurmeet spoke that after passing his 10th examination, he got interested in acting.

Gurmeet claimed to be a good dancer in the colony where he lived in Jabalpur, receiving many awards for his performances. People in the same colony recognised him for his compelling dance moves. When he first opened up about wanting to get into the film department, his father had no clue how to help him.

Gurmeet revealed that his father was not much of a plan-maker. After learning about his son’s desire to take up acting as a career, both of them flew to Mumbai. They stayed at a guest house in the Army Cantonment area in Mumbai’s Kolaba region. The price of the guest house was somewhere between Rs 30 - Rs 40. Soon after the revelation, Gurmeet and Debina drove to the Kolaba where the actor had stayed earlier. Interestingly, it was also the same place where Debina first met Gurmeet’s mother.

Speaking about his struggle, Gurmeet shared that he used to take a bus from the Army Cantonment to reach Kolaba railway station, from where he boarded a local train to reach Andheri Bandra where Bollywood is located. “I could spend 40 rupees a day. For 40 rupees, there was a bus ticket for 6 rupees and a train ticket for 9 rupees. And then I had to return,” he said in the video.

Gurmeet further mentioned that he rented a friend’s bike for travel. He roamed around on the bike to give film auditions. He tried to give at least 4-5 auditions per day, in the hope to get cast in at least one of them. “I could not travel too much as I did not have that much money. If I sat in an auto I would feel rich,” said Gurmeet.

Gurmeet tied the knot with Debina on 15 February 2011. The couple shares two daughters. While their first child Lianna was born in April 2022, the pair welcomed Divisha in November 2022.

