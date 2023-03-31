I Don't Associate Myself As A Royal, Find It Ridiculous: Sara Ali Khan

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan’s royal lineage is a not-so-secret affair. Her father-actor Saif Ali Khan is the 10th Nawab of Pataudi, while her grandfather Mansoor Ali Khan was the last residing Nawab of the respected Pataudi family. With blue blood flowing through her veins, the masses often perceive the B-town diva to be born with a golden spoon. Dismissing all the superficial claims surrounding her, Sara in an interview with The Hindu finally broke her silence on the topic. Calling herself to be a typical Mumbaikar, the 29-year-old revealed that she finds it absolutely “ridiculous” when people think that she is treated like a princess.

“I find it ridiculous when people think that. I don’t associate myself as a royal,” shared Sara in the media interaction. Similar to a quintessential Mumbai-born woman, the Kedarnath actress expressed that she lived with her mother, Amrita Singh in Mumbai’s Juhu most of her life. She only went to Bandra to meet her father. Saif Ali Khan was previously married to Amrita before the duo decided to part ways.

Sara Ali Khan further elaborated in the interview that she had quite a normal upbringing in Mumbai, contrary to the popular opinion that she leads a regal lifestyle. “I holiday in Himachal Pradesh and Kedarnath and Jammu and Kashmir. Like seriously, I don’t know what royal means,” clarified the tinsel town star.

Sara’s much-talked-about film with director Pawan Kripalani, titled Gaslight, was released on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar, today, on March 31. The film revolves around a wheelchair-bound young woman named Meesha, played by Sara. Upon returning to her palatial residence in a princely state, she finds her father missing, and is instead, welcomed by her stepmother, essayed by actress Chitrangada Singh.

Billed to be a mystery-thriller, having a spooky vibe and ambience, Gaslight opened to great expectations. However, the latest reviews suggest that the film’s response was lukewarm. Presently, Gaslight’s IMDb rating is 5.9 out of 10. The film also stars Chhapaak fame Vikrant Massey and actor Akshay Oberoi in important roles.

Sara has a couple of films lined up in her kitty. She will next be seen in director Homi Adajania’s upcoming film Murder Mubarak, also starring Karisma Kapoor and Tisca Chopra in key roles. The star kid will also be sharing screen space with Vicky Kaushal for filmmaker Laxman Utekar’s untitled project.

