'I Don't Deserve My Wife's Love': Ravinder Chandrasekaran On Their 1st Wedding Anniversary

Television actress Mahalakshmi Ravinder and producer Ravinder Chandrasekaran tied the knot last year in September. The couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary on Saturday.

When the couple got married last year, they were in the headlines for months. Now, after a year of their marriage, Ravinder Chandrasekaran has shared a heartwarming post for his wife. In the picture shared on the producer’s official Instagram handle, the couple is sitting at a lavish restaurant, smiling together for the camera.

The long caption shared with the picture talks about the support they feel for each other. Ravinder wrote, “How to start, how to tell…A year has gone by too fast. Do you know who is responsible for all that?" He continued, “Last year, the biggest problem in this country was our wedding." He discussed the trolling they went through because of their marriage with comments like, “Let’s see if the destination is amazing," and “Not sure if this is true. It’s definitely for money, will it last for 3 months, let’s see how many days it will be".

He added that the talks of their separation saddened them and that his wife said that they have to live and prove these people wrong. Ravinder Chandrasekaran praised Mahalakshmi Ravinder by saying, “I don’t deserve her true and honest love…No matter how beautiful our life is, only a girl who makes us laugh in happiness and a girl who makes us cry in happiness can give us life."

To the sweet post, his wife Mahalakshmi replied, “I won’t give up on my cooking…you are the best thing to happen to me and Sachin…I love you to the moon and back…I don’t know to express my love in writing big paragraphs like you, rather I will live and show my entire love…Happy anniversary my better half."

Actress Mahalakshmi is popular for shows like Vani Rani, Office, Chellamay, Uthiripookkal and Oru Kai Osai. Ravinder Chandrasekaran has produced films like Natpuna Ennanu Theriyuma and Murungakkai Chips.