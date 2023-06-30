'I Dress According To My Choice': Jasmin Bhasin On Trolling Over Abaya

Indian actress Jasmin Bhasin recently found herself at the centre of controversy after posting a video from her vacation in Abu Dhabi. The video showcased her visit to the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, where she was seen wearing an abaya, a traditional attire worn by women in certain Muslim cultures. While the post received negative comments and criticism, Jasmin decided to address the backlash. In her response, she explained that she followed the rules and regulations of the sacred place as a mark of respect, emphasizing that her actions were guided by the teachings instilled in her by her parents since childhood.

She confidently stated, “I don’t care about the trolls. I choose what to wear and where I go. When I go on a beach vacation, I wear swimsuits. So, if tomorrow there is a picture out there, I might be trolled for that, too. I completely choose to ignore all the negativity." Jasmin emphasized the importance of not giving energy or importance to negative comments to maintain a positive mindset.

In her acting career, Jasmin Bhasin has played notable roles such as Twinkle Taneja in Tashan-e-Ishq on Zee TV and Teni Bhanushali in Dil Se Dil Tak which aired on Colors TV. She made her debut in the Tamil entertainment industry with the film Vaanam and ventured into Punjabi cinema with the comedy-drama Honeymoon, opposite Gippy Grewal. Jasmin has also participated in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and gained further popularity through her appearance in Bigg Boss 14. While currently focusing on music videos rather than serials, Jasmin remains active on social media, sharing glimpses of her life with her followers.

Jasmin often collaborates with her boyfriend, Aly Goni, in various music videos. Their chemistry became evident during their time together on the sets of Khatron Ke Khiladi 9 and Bigg Boss 14. Initially denying their relationship and referring to themselves as friends, they later confirmed their romantic involvement.