‘I Feel Sad’: Soori On Tribal Family Being Denied Entry At Chennai’s Rohini Theatre

Tamil actor Silambarasan TR, popularly known as Simbu, has scored big with his latest film Pathu Thala. The Krishna directorial has been well-received by the masses, owing to the spectacular action sequences and Simbu’s top-notch performance. After the release of the movie on March 30, frenzied fans are flocking to the theatres to catch their favourite star.

Recently, a tribal family was denied entry at Chennai’s Rohini Theatre for a Pathu Thala show. The tribal family was allegedly denied entry by the cinema hall staffers despite having valid tickets and the theatre drew severe criticism after the incident unfolded on social media.

Reacting to the news, Tamil actor-comedian Soori expressed his disapproval of the matter. He claimed that movie theatres should be equal for every cinegoer.

Soori is currently riding high on the success of his recently-released film Viduthalai: Part 1. The shooting of the second part of the movie has also been wrapped up recently. Following the premiere of Viduthalai: Part 1 on March 31, the people of Madurai displayed their admiration for him in an adorable gesture. Madurai residents celebrated the film’s release by beating drums. Some even brought with them milk to anoint Viduthalai’s posters, others adorned the posters with flower garlands.

Recently, Soori was asked by media to share his opinions on the denial of the tribal family’s entry at Chennai’s Rohini Theatre for Pathu Thala’s screening. Speaking on the incident, Soori said, “I came to know about this matter only in the morning. The theater is equal for all. It is wrong for Rohini Theater not to allow tribal people to watch the film. I feel sad that they are not allowed inside the theatre.”

According to reports, a case has now been registered by Chennai Police against the theatre staff under various sections of SC/ST Act and Indian Penal Code.

In their defence, the Rohini Theatre management has clarified that the family was prohibited from entering the movie hall premises because Pathu Thala was given a U/A certificate, indicating that children below 12 years are not permitted to watch the film as per the law.

The family came along with children aged 2, 6, 8, and 10 and that’s why they were stopped. In a press release issued by the Rohini Theatre, the management later on, claimed that since the audience present at the theatre premises, “took a different perspective” of the entire situation, they were forced to allow the tribal family to watch Pathu Thala.

