‘I Forget All My Tiredness When…’: Amitabh Bachchan On Working Until 3 AM At 80

Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) is one of the most popular television shows, running for almost 14 seasons. The show first started in 2000. It is all set to come back with its new season, with a completely new look and new games, on August 14. It is hosted by the iconic star Amitabh Bachchan. The 80-year-old actor has become the face of KBC. Shooting for TV gets more tedious and stressful than that for films. Shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati had already commenced. Reportedly, it sometimes runs until 3 am. Recently, Amitabh Bachchan wrote about his experience in his blog, sharing what keeps him going even at this age. He stated, “A famous Politician once asked me how he manages work at this age. Have one meeting after the other and work till 3 am. Followed by, when I see my audience at 3 (am) and all the cheering falls in my ears, I forget all my tiredness and start working again.” The post further said, “I am grateful to my audience, and we exist because of them”.

Amitabh Bachchan also added some photos from the sets of the show, stating that he loves to run to the sets for shooting. A few people had tried to stop him before, but he was determined about his work.

Kaun Banega Crorepati will be commencing on August 14 at 9 pm. Amitabh Bachchan’s followers are eagerly waiting for the show to begin. The show is loved by everyone as it is interesting and helps to acquire knowledge from around the world.

The makers of the show have tried to introduce new concepts in KBC like new lifelines and a new set design. The audience will view an X-shaped design of the set with new lighting effects, and there will also be two tunnels.

Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen with his upcoming project Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin, which will also star Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Kamal Hassan in lead roles.