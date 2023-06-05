'I Grew Up In A Broken Home As A Child:' TV Actress Dipika Kakar

Sasural Simar Ka fame Dipika Kakar is expecting her first child with her husband Shoaib Ibrahim. Amid this, the TV actress revealed having a troubled childhood and growing up in a broken home and how she was a “scared kid” and could not make friends. She also gave a short glimpse into her life after marriage as her in-laws filled in the space in her life.

In an interview with Etimes, the former Bigg Boss winner revealed about her childhood. She said, “When you grow up in a broken home as a child, I’m not saying that my parents did not do their duties for me. Individually they did their best for me and I respect my mother and father for it. They stood by me when it was needed the most.”

Now, she shares an amiable bond with them. She further added that when a child is brought up in a disturbed family, it is difficult for them. While every kid responds differently to these things some go into depression, a few become aggressive and some others become introverts.

She continued that as a kid, she was scared and to date she finds it difficult to make friends. She confessed to having a few friends and a lot of colleagues. She believes that she does not allow people in her space and that is why maybe she has so less friends. Growing up, she wished for a happy family and home, a place of emotional happiness. She said that Shoaib and his family filled up the space of her life with love and happiness.

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim worked together in the TV show Sasural Simar Ka and began dating. Later, the duo tied the knot in 2018. On the professional front, Dipika marked her debut in showbiz with Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi in 2010. She has also starred in Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo. She has also been featured on reality shows like Nach Baliye and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. She was last seen in the show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum (2020).