I Love You Ne, Second Single From Vishal Krishna-starrer Mark Antony, Out

Actor Vishal Krishna’s upcoming movie Mark Antony is creating a lot of buzz in the entertainment industry due to its novel concept and songs. This action thriller movie is written and directed by Adhik Ravichandran. The movie also stars SJ Suryah, which has further elevated the excitement of the fans. The pan-India movie is slated to release in theatres worldwide on September 15. To keep the fans on edge, the makers have released the second single from the movie titled I Love You Ne. The makers have released its lyrical video. I Love You Ne has been sung by Ram Miriyala and Roshini JKV. The music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar. The lyrics of this peppy song are written by Sri Mani. In the music video, Vishal Krishna can be seen showcasing his dance moves on the beats of this mass song. While the mass beat is the highlight of this video, Vishal’s unique moves will keep his fans engaged. The song has now gone viral.

Mark Antony’s makers released the first lyrical video song of the movie in July, which also gained widespread attention. The music was composed by GV Prakash Kumar. The vocals for the song were given by T Rajendar, while the lyrics were penned by Asal Kolaar.

Mark Antony grabbed the headlines with the official release of its teaser in April. The teaser of the movie earned more than 4.5 million views in just 24 hours after its release. As per the teaser, it is expected that the movie will be based on the concept of time travelling, which is done through the medium of telephone. The cinematography of the movie is done by Abhinandam Ramnujam. The movie will be released in five languages – Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu. Along with Vishal Krishna and SJ Suryah, the movie also features Sunil, Selvaraghavan, Ritu Varma, Redin Kingsley, Abhinaya and YG Mahendran in prominent roles.