‘I Should Get Into Direction Too’: Tamil Actor Vishal Inspired By This Starkid

Actor Vishal celebrated his 46th birthday yesterday, on August 29. He is one of the most popular actors in the Tamil film industry. He has done many films throughout his career and has a huge fan following. Vishal is also a producer and has backed many successful films. On his birthday, he took part in several welfare activities. To mark the special occasion, Vishal provided food to the elderly and was also spotted gifting gold rings to newborn babies. Vishal interacted with the media on the occasion and spoke about his upcoming projects. He also talked about how actor Thalapathy Vijay’s son, Jason Sanjay inspired him to direct a film. Jason Sanjay is soon making his directorial debut under the banner of Lyca Productions. Talking about this announcement, Vishal said, “He has brought out the person in me who wants to be a director. I too had a dream of becoming a director over the last 25 years. So, when I saw the announcement yesterday, Jason Sanjay inspired me to think that I too should get into the direction, since all the youngsters are becoming filmmakers. I wish him all the very best. God bless him."

Vishal was also asked about his equation with Thalapathy Vijay. Talking about this, Vishal revealed that Vijay is an actor that he likes a lot. They have known each other since their college days. He also added that Vijay is standing strong even today, after the criticism he faced during the early stages of his career. “Hats off to his willpower”, said Vishal, adding that Vijay has been a guiding force for him. Vishal further added that for him, there is only one Vijay in Tamil cinema, and that is Thalapathy Vijay.

Vishal also wished Thalapathy Vijay luck on his political journey. He said, “I’ve been watching his films on the first day of the first show, both before and after I became an actor. So, if he’s going to enter politics, I too as a voter on behalf of the people wish him all the best."