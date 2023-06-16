'I Started Working At The Age Of 9': Aruna Irani On India's Best Dancer 3

Actress Aruna Irani is set to appear on the next episode of the dance reality show India’s Best Dancer 3. During her appearance, she will share her own experiences of facing limitations and challenges in her childhood. A promotional video of the episode has surfaced online.

As seen in the video, Anjali, a contestant on the show, impresses Aruna Irani with her dance and the actress can relate to Anjali’s struggles as she herself had to start earning at a very young age to support her family. As a heartfelt gesture, Aruna Irani goes on stage to present Anjali with a precious gift- a statue of ‘Ganpati Bappa’- which moves Anjali to tears.

Anjali’s mesmerising performance captivated everyone. Aruna Irani remarked, “The performance was incredibly stunning, and not once did I feel that it was any inferior to the original. Both of you executed it with grace."

Expressing deep emotions, Aruna Irani reflected on her own past hardships, saying, “Anjali reminds me of myself, as I too began working at the age of 9 to provide for my family. What she is doing is incredibly kind, as nowadays, few individuals comprehend their responsibilities. It is truly commendable to prioritise supporting your family over personal aspirations. I have complete faith that you will attain tremendous success and greatness in the days to come."

Aruna Irani shared details, revealing, “Growing up as the eldest among eight siblings, I naturally took on a lot of responsibilities. However, my parents never insisted that I give up my education- it was a decision I made on my own. During those times when we faced financial constraints, my mother would prepare simple meals of rice and onions for us. There were instances when we struggled to pay our rent on time, and we faced the threat of eviction from our home. Yet, with no other place to go, it became clear to me how crucial it was to support my family, which motivated me to start working."

Aruna Irani also revealed that her father had always lamented not having a son as his firstborn. However, on his deathbed, he expressed his pride in his daughter and referred to her as “Arun", signifying that she was everything he could have hoped for.