'I Thank My Stars For Getting A Lead Role Beside Him': Siddharth Shaw On Working With Dr Mohan Agashe

Siddharth Shaw, known for his roles in projects like Love Aaj Kal (2020), Paatal Lok, and Criminal Justice, has achieved notable success with his recent web series, Do Gubbare. In the series, the 24-year-old actor portrays a young character who sets out for work and becomes a paying guest. His screen partner is none other than esteemed actor Dr Mohan Agashe, who plays the role of Ajoba, the seasoned character with whom the young boy shares his living space.

Looking back on his collaboration with the veteran actor, Siddharth Shaw shares an amusing anecdote from the early days of filming. During his commutes to the set in a stylish car equipped with a small TV screen, a surprising sight greeted him. One morning, around 6 or 7 o’clock, the car’s driver played the song Bol Tujhe Kya Chahiye, featuring Doctor Saab energetically dancing alongside Shah Rukh Khan. This unexpected yet delightful sight left Siddharth Shaw marvelling at the senior actor’s vibrant enthusiasm.

Beyond the entertaining incident, Siddharth Shaw also shares a valuable lesson he learned from working alongside Dr Mohan Agashe. He reveals, “As actors, we often grapple with insecurity and may rush to the monitor to assess our scenes, aiming to capture the director’s and writer’s vision. Doctor Saab advised me that one should only view the scene if the director seeks your input, as analyzing your performance visually isn’t your responsibility. This is the director’s role. Following this advice has bolstered my self-assurance. Interestingly, Doctor Saab himself refrains from monitoring his scenes."

Reflecting on the pandemic’s impact, Siddharth acknowledges the challenging times it brought. However, a positive outcome emerged in the form of OTT platforms. This was particularly significant for Siddharth, as it marked his lead role debut. While he had a notable role in Love Aaj Kal 2, portraying Karthik Aryan’s friend with about 10-15 minutes of screen time, Do Gubbare provides him with the opportunity to showcase his abilities over approximately 2.5 hours. He expresses gratitude for OTT platforms, which have given actors like him a greater platform to shine. While his ultimate goal remains working in films, he recognizes that OTT serves as a stepping stone towards that aspiration, considering it a remarkable blessing.