'I Use Awards To Make Washroom Handles At My Farmhouse': Naseeruddin Shah

Naseeruddin Shah is considered one of the most respectable and versatile actors in the Indian film industry. The legendary actor has had an illustrious career that has spanned almost 50 years. Along with working in commercial films, he has played a significant role in being a part of the parallel cinema. He also stands out amid the Bollywood celebrity crowd by consistently articulating his opinions, particularly on political matters. The Wednesday actor has given some of the most memorable performances and has also won several awards for them. Recently, he candidly shared his indifference to the awards that he has received over the years.

In an interview with The Lallantop, the veteran actor shared that he uses the awards that he has received in his career to craft door handles for his farmhouse near Mumbai. He said, “I don’t find any value in these trophies. I was happy when I received the initial ones. But then, trophies started piling up around me. Sooner or later I understood that these awards are a result of lobbying. One receives these awards not necessarily because of their merit. So I started leaving them behind."

He also added that he is against these competitive awards. He said that an actor puts their life and efforts into portraying a role, and picking anyone from the lot as the best actor is completely unfair. He further added that he isn’t proud of getting those awards and said, “So, when I built a farmhouse, I decided to put these awards there. Whoever goes to the washroom will get two awards each, as the handles are made of the awards."

However, he recalled his experience of getting the Padma Bhushan and the Padma Shri. The actor said that these awards remind him of his father, who was always worried about his career choices. He said that on the day of the ceremony, he looked up at the sky, remembering his deceased father and asked him whether he was happy.

On the work front, Naseeruddin Shah was last seen in the hit web series Taj: Divided by Blood. In the series, he played the character of the Mughal emperor Akbar, and his performance received a great response from the audience.