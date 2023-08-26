‘I Was Playing Myself …’: Rani Mukherjee On Her Role In Mardaani As The Film Completes 9 Years

Rani Mukerji is one of the most popular actresses in the Hindi film industry. She made her debut with the 1998 film, Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat. She received wider recognition from the audience after her commercial hit Ghulam alongside Aamir Khan. She is known for her versatility and has won several accolades over the years for her performances. Rani Mukerji has been a part of some of the biggest projects in Bollywood and has a massive fan following in the country. Some of her notable works include Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Chalte Chalte, Hum Tum, Bunty Aur Babli, Black, Talaash, No One Killed Jessica, and more. She was among the highest-paid heroines in the 2000s. Apart from these films, Rani has also been a part of YRF’s Mardaani franchise. Recently, the first part of Mardaani completed nine years of release, and Rani has shared her experience of playing a cop.

Mardaani’s first part was released in 2014, and the film completed nine years of release last week. Rani Mukerji played the character of SP Shivani Shivaji Roy, which received a lot of love and appreciation from the audience. Talking about her character in the film, Rani said in an interview, “Shivani and I are the same. There is no difference. I have never let anyone tell me how to lead my life, and I have fought all my battles by myself. Shivani Shivaji Roy is exactly the same. Maybe this is why people love the franchise and my character so much because I’m actually playing myself through this cop."

She also added that she has always tried to portray women as ambitious, self-reliant, courageous, and go-getters who are uncompromising as well. She further added that Mardaani was actually aligned with her vision, and that is the reason that she was able to give 200 per cent to the character and the film.

The Mardaani franchise has been a huge hit among the masses, and Rani’s character has inspired a lot of people. The first part of the film was directed by Pradeep Sarkar, and it starred Rani Mukerji and Tahir Raj Bhasin in the lead roles.