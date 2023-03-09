Fans following their favourite Bollywood stars’ style and dressing is not a new trend. Stars are always alert because of this, about their looks and the way they carry themselves. Many actresses are so conscious about their bodies and looks, that they don’t even shy away from undergoing surgeries. From Priyanka Chopra to Anushka Sharma, many celebrities have spoken openly about their surgeries. Today, let’s take a look at what Priyanka Chopra shared about her nose surgery in her autobiography.

Priyanka Chopra shared a painful anecdote about her surgery in the book. She said that something went wrong during her nose surgery; and with this, her look had completely changed. Priyanka has also shared how her nasal cavity surgery had given her and her mother a lot of anxiety.

According to sources, Priyanka did the surgery when she was in the early stages of her career. During that time, she was very concerned about her looks as she was new to the industry. Talking about the incident in her autobiography Unfinished, she said, “While shaving off the polyp, the doctor accidentally shaved the bridge of my nose and the bridge collapsed. When it was time to remove the bandages and the condition of my nose was revealed, Mom and I were horrified. My original nose was gone. My face looked completely different. I wasn’t me anymore.” Priyanka also added, “I felt devastated and hopeless. Every time I looked in the mirror, a stranger looked back at me, and I didn’t think my sense of self or my self-esteem would ever recover from the blow."

Priyanka Chopra is not the only Bollywood actress who has undergone surgery. Even before this, the news of many actresses undergoing surgery has come to the fore. Anushka Sharma has also openly discussed her surgery once. Shilpa Shetty has also been in the headlines for this reason.

Priyanka also revealed that she had to undergo many corrective surgeries for her nose thereafter, and has now made peace with the “slightly different version of her”.

Priyanka Chopra will soon be seen in the upcoming American romantic comedy-drama film, Love Again. The movie is written and helmed by James C Strouse. The film is based on a novel by Sofie Cramer and is an English-language remake of the 2016 German film SMS für Dich. The film also stars Sam Heughan and Celine Dion in pivotal roles. It is scheduled to be released by Sony Pictures on May 12 this year.

She will also reportedly star in director Barry Levinson’s drama on Ma Sheela in her kitty. The film is written by Nick Yarborough and revolves around the story of Sheela Ambalal Patel, who later gained recognition as Ma Anand Sheela, one of the controversial Osho leaders during the 1980s, who used illegal tactics to silence local dissenters in Oregon, USA.

