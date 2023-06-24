'I Wish Someone Said It's A Bad Dream': Swetha Changappa On Brother’s Demise

In an emotional post, actress and television presenter Swetha Changappa shared a heartfelt photo with her brother, expressing her wish for the current situation to be nothing more than a bad dream. She struggled to find the words to express her feelings, saying, “I wish someone could say it’s a prank, or someone could wake me up and make me realize it’s just a bad dream." Swetha expressed her deep sadness and the immense void left by her brother’s passing, conveying her love and stating that she will miss him dearly.

The post also revealed a heartbreaking moment when Swetha had to break the devastating news to her son, Gian Giri, that his beloved uncle had passed away. Gian was unable to comprehend the loss and collapsed upon hearing the truth. This incident highlights the profound bond between a young boy and his cherished uncle.

Swetha’s husband, Kiran, was also deeply affected by the loss and found it hard to believe. Swetha acknowledged that Kiran considered Giri his best friend and brother, expressing anger at Giri for leaving them so suddenly. She confessed that Giri was the best chapter of her life, as a friend, brother, well-wisher, and family member, and that he was irreplaceable.

Fans flooded the comment section with prayers and well-wishes, sharing their own memories and experiences with Giri. They described him as a supportive and kind-hearted individual, highlighting his positive impact on others.

Swetha Changappa began her acting career with the film Sumathi directed by S. Narayan, but it was her notable role as Rani in Maja Talkies that brought her immense television fame. She successfully transitioned to the silver screen with her commendable performance as Pari in Shivanna’s 125th film, Veda. Swetha also showcased her versatility as a contestant on the second season of Bigg Boss Kannada, hosted by Kiccha Sudeep, where she achieved the fourth position.

Her talent and dedication have been recognized with prestigious awards, including the Best Anchor Award at the Kutumba Awards by Zee Kannada, not once but twice. She also received the Best Actress Award at the Madhyam Sanman 2013 for her outstanding portrayal in the film Arundhati. Meanwhile, her brother, Girish M Madhusudhan, was celebrated as a renowned badminton player, certified scuba diver, hiker, and entrepreneur.