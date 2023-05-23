IB71 Box Office Day 10: Vidyut Jammwal Film Mints Rs 14.28 Cr Amid The Kerala Story Competition

Vidyut Jammwal starrer spy thriller IB71 has emerged as a sleeper hit of this year. The film is going steady at the box office. Running with higher occupancy over the weekend the film has collected 14.28 crores in just 10 days. The film has established its place among the top contenders, even amidst the fierce competition from highly anticipated releases like “Fast X" and “The Kerala Story."

The film has taken the box office by storm, becoming this year’s surprise sensation. The gripping tale of patriotism, intelligence, and bravery has impressed audiences. The film’s director, Sankalp Reddy, meticulously crafted a narrative that delves deep into the psyche of a spy, showcasing the razor-sharp minds of Indian intelligence agents and their ability to stay ten steps ahead of their enemies. Complemented by Jammwal’s electrifying performance, the film has left audiences enthralled, sparking conversations and drawing viewers to theatres.

In the unpredictable landscape of the film industry, “IB71" has emerged as a shining star, exceeding expectations and leaving a lasting impact. As the film continues its successful run, it serves as a reminder that exceptional cinema can defy conventional norms and emerge victorious.

IB 71 is based on the Ganga Hijack, infamously called ‘the hijack that never happened’ and uncovers India’s top secret mission conducted by the Intelligence Bureau that made us win the 1971 war. It revolves around Dev, an IB officer, who single-handedly prevents Pakistan from joining hands with China and attacking India and gaining control over its north-eastern frontier. He takes on the critical operation of carrying out a hijack by two young but ambitious Kashmiri boys from POK (Pak Occupied Kashmir) by risking the lives of about 30 Indian civilians aboard an aircraft and safely bringing them back to their homeland, thus manoeuvring a mission that gives out a message that Pakistan has initiated a terror act on India. He successfully does so within a span of just ten days.