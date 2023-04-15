IB71 Teaser: Vidyut Jamwal Dons Uniform, Joins Hand With Anupam Kher For a 'Top Secret Mission'

Daredevil actor Vidyut Jammwal has been on a high with the success of his last film ‘Khurda Hafiz Chapter 2’. The actor received a lot of critical acclaim as well as a tremendous reception from his fans for his performance. Most recently, the actor announced his segue into production with the war film IB71 that will also feature Vidyut in the lead role.

On Saturday, Vidyut Jammwal took to his Instagram handle to finally unravel the teaser that showcased a premise built on a secret mission carried out in the backdrop of two warring nations India and Pakistan. It showed glimpses of Anupam Kher as well as Vidyut Jammwal sporting an attire of a cop. The teaser also guarantees that the film will tell a real account. The post’s caption read, “2 enemy nations, 1 top secret mission, and a victorious covert operation! # IB71, India’s most confidential story is coming to your theatres on May 12, #IB71Teaser is OUT NOW!"

Needless to say, fans were stoked to see the adrenaline pumping teaser. Actress Adah Sharma commented, “VJ may you be victorious always!" One of the fans wrote, “Yupp! Waiting! Blockbuster! Superhit!" Another one commented, “Can’t wait for it(with fire emojis)". Someone else said, “We are so proud of you Sir!" A fan stated, “This is going to be super exciting!" Another one wrote, “Excitement level touched the sky! Freaking exciting!"

Talking about the film, Jammwal says, “IB71 for the first time, talks about how the Indian Intelligence Bureau conducted a secret mission and outwitted the enemy which gave our armed forces the required advantage to face a two-front war. I am excited to bring this project to life and share it with the world!"

Director Sankalp Reddy adds, “Working on IB71 has been an absolute thrill ride for me. From the very beginning, I was drawn to the film’s intriguing premise and the opportunity to explore the world of undercover operations. With Vidyut Jammwal in the lead, I knew that I had an actor who not only had the physicality to pull off high-octane action scenes but also the depth and nuance to bring his character to life. I can’t wait for audiences to experience the world of IB71."

IB 71 is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series Film and Reliance Entertainment. The Action Hero Films production stars Vidyut Jammwal, Anupam Kher and Vishal Jethwa in pivotal roles and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Action Hero Films and Reliance Entertainment. Produced by Vidyut Jammwal & Abbas Sayyed, co-produced by Aditya Shastri, Aditya Chowksey and Shiv Chanana. The film is directed by national award winner Sankalp Reddy with the story by Aditya Shastri and the screenplay by Storyhouse Films LLP. The film is slated for a theatrical release on 12th May 2023.

