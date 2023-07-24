Ibrahim Ali Khan Carries Palak Tiwari's Jacket In Hand After Movie Date, Video Goes Viral; Watch

Ibrahim Ali Khan and Palak Tiwari have once again sparked dating rumours with their recent outing. On Saturday night, Ibrahim and Palak were spotted on a movie date in Mumbai. While the duo arrived separately, it did not take long for fans to guess that they were watching the film together. Palak and Ibrahim were seen twinning in black as they made their way to the theatre. Interestingly, in a new video, Ibrahim is seen carrying Palak’s jacket in his hand.

The video shows Ibrahim exiting the theatre with Palak’s jacket in his hand. A netizen pointed out in the comment section that the jacket belongs to Ibrahim only and he must have given it to Palak on their recent trip to Goa. A user said, “So what? They never hide." “He is so sweet," another user commented.

Earlier this year, Palak Tiwari was asked questions about her dating rumours with Ibrahim Ali Khan. In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Palak had clarified that she and Ibrahim are just ‘good friends’. “We were just out, and we got papped. It ends there. It’s just that. In fact, we were with a group of people. It wasn’t just us. but it got papped like that. It was the narrative that people liked the most, but that’s it. We are nice friends. He is a very sweet guy. That’s all there is to it. We talk sometimes and that’s all," she had said.

For the unversed, Palak and Ibrahim sparked dating rumours for the first time in 2022 after the two were snapped together when Shweta Tiwari’s daughter ended up hiding her face from the paparazzi. Later they also attended a concert together in Mumbai.