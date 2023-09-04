Ibrahim Ali Khan Cinches Second Film Before Debut? Saif Ali Khan's Son Might Star In Dinesh Vijan's Diler

Ibrahim Ali Khan, son of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, has got his hands on his second film already. As per a Pinkvilla report, Ibrahim is set to take on a lead role in a movie produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films. This upcoming film is a romantic drama and will be under the direction of Kunal Deshmukh. Its working title is currently Diler.

According to the source quoted by Pinkvilla, Ibrahim loved the script and immediately gave his nod. “It’s a very balanced, well-written love story that promises to take audiences on a ride filled with love and music. The conversation with Ibrahim has reached a final stage, and he will soon be signing on the dotted line. Ibrahim’s jump from thriller to romance also showcases his versatility as an upcoming performer," the source said. The storyline remains a secret, and the casting for the other lead role has not been confirmed. According to the report, filming for the film is slated to commence in December 2023, with a huge chunk to be shot in London.

Ibrahim is already set to make his debut with Dharma Productions in a movie titled Sarzameen, directed by Kayoze Irani, the son of actor Boman Irani. It was exclusively reported by Hindustan Times last month that producer Karan Johar had cast one of his close friends, Kajol, in the film.

The source added, “He is very warm, childish. He is new to the business and has yet to catch up. He has zero attitude. Unlike some other newcomers, he isn’t over-smart (or doesn’t carry the star kid tag). Work wise, he was good. And, of course, he reminds everyone of Saif Ali Khan. When he comes to the sets, it feels like Saif from 20 years ago has stepped in. He is so young and just a true carbon copy of his father.”

Ibrahim gets a lot of social media attention because of his industry connections and friendships with Palak Tiwari, Khushi Kapoor and Nysa Devgn. Although he has a private Instagram account, paparazzi often spot him, and his sister Sara Ali Khan shares his pictures on her social media. Recently, she posted photos of them celebrating Raksha Bandhan.