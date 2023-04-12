Ibrahim Ali Khan Has an OOPS Moment, Fans Catch Him With His Fly Open In New Photo

Ibrahim Ali Khan has fans’ attention but this time, not for the right reasons. On Tuesday evening, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram account and shared a picture in which Ibrahim was seen posing with Taimur. The Khan brothers were seen flaunting their abs. Sharing the picture, Kareena wrote, “Was Siblings day yesterday or today …OR..is it everyday? Iggy and TimTim."

While the brothers’ abs became the talk of the town, a few social media users noticed that Ibrahim forgot to zip up before the picture was taken. “Why is Ibrahim’s fly open," a user wrote. “Iggy ki zip khuli h tell him," added another. “Ibrahim bhai zip khuli reh gayi," a third user wrote.

Reports are doing the rounds suggesting that Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan is all set to make his acting debut. The star kid is apparently making his debut in the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Hridayam. However, if recent reports are to be believed, Ibrahim’s movie will not have any leading lady. Reportedly, it is because Ibrahim did not want to do a ‘conventional debut’.

“Ibrahim was sure he did not want a conventional debut. This is a very unusual debut, and Ibrahim is thoroughly ready for the challenge,” a source cited by Bollywood Hungama claimed. However, besides Ibrahim, the film is also likely to star Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles. Last month, it was reported that Sidharth Malhotra is being considered for the film. Sources close to the project claim that the makers are very keen on casting Sidharth in the film.

The remake of Hridayam is expected to be a treat for audiences, with stunning visuals, foot-tapping music, and a gripping storyline. The original movie starred Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Darshana Rajendran among others in key roles.

