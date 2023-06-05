Ibrahim Ali Khan Loses His Cool As He Gets Pushed Outside Theatre, Irritatingly Says 'Give Me Space'

Ibrahim Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan’s older son and Sara Ali Khan’s brother, was spotted with his actress-sister and mother Amrita Singh on Sunday evening at a theatre in Mumbai. Ibrahim, Sara and Amrita had stepped out to watch Sara’s latest release Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with fans. On their way out, the paparazzi crowded the Khan siblings, hoping to get a byte from them. In the process, they not only push Ibrahim but also upset him.

In a video shared on Instgram, Ibrahim was seen trying to wiggle his way out of the paparazzi crowd and make his way to the car. However, in the process, he gets pulled and pushed, leaving him irritated. The soon-to-debut actor is heard asking the cameramen to give him some space and chase the film’s heroine instead of him. The cameramen try to get a review from Ibrahim but he tries to shoo them away.

Watch the video below:

On Sunday evening, Sara took to her Instagram stories and shared a selfie with Amrita and Ibrahim to reveal that they’ve stepped out to watch Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with the audience. In the picture, Sara can be seen posing with fans, mother Amrita Singh, brother Ibrahim and captioned it as ‘Sunday spent sahparivaar in the cinema.’

The romantic drama also stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead role. The film has been doing good business at the box office. The movie witnessed a jump on Saturday, resulting in a good day 2 box office collection. It reported a box office collection of Rs 7.20 crore on Saturday, pushing the total so far to Rs 12.69 crore. The film is expected to wrap its opening weekend at Rs 22 crores. Zara Hatke Zara Bachke marks Vicky and Sara’s first film together.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim is reportedly making his Bollywood debut as well. While he is an assistant director in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, he is reportedly making his big screen debut with the remake of the Malayalam film Hridayam.