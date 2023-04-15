Ibrahim Ali Khan Parties With Khushi Kapoor Amid Dating Rumours With Palak Tiwari; Watch

Khushi Kapoor, who is gearing up for her acting debut with the film The Archies, had a fun night on Friday. She was spotted partying with friends including Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan. A video of Khushi Kapoor, Ibrahim, Anjini Dhawan and several others is now doing rounds on social media. In the clip, the group of friends is seen exiting a popular restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai. Ibrahim is also seen greeting the paps as he makes his way out of the place.

For the evening, Ibrahim was seen sporting a white printed t-shirt and blue denim. He paired it with an oversized green shirt and white sneakers. Khushi, on the other hand, donned a black mini-dress along with beige-coloured heels and a black purse. Anjini donned a lavender-coloured dress with cut-out features and pleat designs and paired it with white sneakers. Watch the video below:

Interestigly, Ibrahim’s pictures with Khushi have surfaced on social media amid his and Palak Tiwari’s dating rumours. It all started after the two were snapped together last year when the Bijlee Bijlee fame was seen hiding her face from paps. However, in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Palak had clarified that she and Ibrahim are just ‘good friends’.

Meanwhile, according to reports, Ibrahim Ali Khan is set to embark on his acting career by starring in the Hindi version of the Malayalam film Hridayam. However, recent rumours suggest that Ibrahim’s debut film will not have a female lead, as he apparently chose not to have a typical debut. The remake of Hridayam is anticipated to be a delight for viewers, featuring remarkable cinematography, catchy music, and an enthralling plot. The original film featured Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Darshana Rajendran, among other notable actors, in significant roles.

While Ibrahim has not yet appeared on screen, he has previously worked as an assistant director on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, directed by Karan Johar and starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is set to release in July of this year.

Khushi Kapoor, on the other hand, is set to make her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies which also stars Agastya Nanda, the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan among other actors in key roles.

