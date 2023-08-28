Iconic Singer Sir Elton John, 76, Hospitalised After Fall at His Villa in France

Musical legend Sir Elton John spent Sunday night at the Princess Grace Hospital in Monaco after falling over in his villa in Nice, France. The 76-year-old singer was taken to the hospital’s orthopedic department where no major injuries were found. Following a brain and a lumbar scan, he returned home on Monday morning and is in “good health" as per reports.

Elton’s representative told MailOnline, “We can confirm that following a slip yesterday at his home in the south of France, Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure. Following checkups, he was immediately discharged this morning and is now back at home and in good health."

The Daily Mail quoted a local source as saying, “He had a small domestic accident at his villa in Mont-Boron. He had a brain scan and a lumbar scan, which revealed no fractures."

Sir Elton John went to France with his husband David Furnish and their two sons Zachary and Elijah to spend the summer in the European country. The vacation comes after the singer recently completed his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour last month.

He is all set to retire from live touring but may give occasional performances in the future. The Daily Mail quoted him as saying, “Touring is exhausting for me now, and it takes me away from my family and my children."

He was seen enjoying his superyacht with his friends from Hollywood in St. Tropez on Tuesday, August 22. He was also seen having dinner with Kevin Spacey in Nice after the actor was cleared of charges of sexual assault on four men. Elton was a defense witness at the trial.

Sir Elton John started his career in 1969. Since then, the English singing legend has become one of the top names in the music industry globally with hits like Tiny Dancer, Your Song and I’m Still Standing in his repertoire.