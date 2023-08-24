ICYMI: Salman Khan Had This Much Fun At Arpita Khan And Aayush Sharma’s Wedding

Back in 2014, Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan tied the knot with Aayush Sharma in an extravagant ceremony held at the Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad. The wedding had captured widespread attention. Fast forward to the present, a video from their memorable ceremony has reemerged on the internet. The video showcases Salman Khan immersed in the festivities, relishing joyful moments, sharing hearty laughter, and engaging in candid poses with fellow guests.

Looking charming in a classic black solid t-shirt, Salman Khan can be observed beaming and blowing a kiss as the camera zooms in on him, in the clip. Numerous guests can be seen dancing with fervour at the venue. The video, shared by Salman’s brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri, married to Salman’s other sister, Alvira Khan, gives a glimpse into the celebrations.

Fans were quite amazed to see Salman Khan in a carefree mood in the video. One said, “Want to see Salman smiling like this always." Others said, “Omg Salman so cute." A comment read, “Oh my word look at Salman, awwe."

The video also shows drone footage, providing an aerial glimpse of the venue where Salman Khan and his family hosted Arpita and Aayush’s lavish wedding. Apart from Salman Khan’s candid shots, the clip also features a photograph of Aayush and Arpita on their wedding day. They are both seen holding hands and looking at each other lovingly.

According to the reports, Arpita’s wedding was one of the most lavish and expensive ones at that time. The venue, Taj Falaknuma Hotel, was earlier a palace and cost approximately Rs 1 crore every day to the Khan family. Salman Khan’s family had booked the entire hotel for two days for the grand wedding.

Aayush and Arpita are proud of a seven-year-old son, Ahil, and a three-year-old daughter named Ayat.

After the release of Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 this Diwali, the actor will start shooting for a film with Shershaah director Vishnuvardhan. The actor is reportedly playing a paramilitary officer in the film. The film will be released during the Christmas weekend of 2024.