Identify The Bollywood Star, Who Made Her Debut Opposite Shah Rukh Khan, In This Childhood Pic

Anushka Sharma is one of those luminaries of the Hindi film industry known for her talent in bringing diverse characters to life. The actress has garnered widespread acclaim as a producer as well. Recently, social media was full of excitement as an old picture of Anushka resurfaced. It captivated fans and sparked nostalgia among them. The actress can be seen with her father Colonel Ajay Kumar Sharma in this picture.

The Sultan actress has also shared some other pictures with her parents on Instagram like this one. She captioned the photo, “Breakfast date with her parents". The actress visited a café with her parents in Harrogate, North Yorkshire, England. Her husband and cricketer Virat Kohli commented with a heart emoticon. Politician Rahul Narain Kanal also reacted to the picture. Artist and Virat’s ardent fan Sugumar reacted to the picture as well. He commented, “Great pic sister..convey my regards to your parents. Love and respect from Team INDIA & RCB Fans."

Anushka is looking forward to her much-anticipated film Chakda ‘Xpress, which is in the post-production stage. She will play the role of renowned cricketer Jhulan Goswami in this film, which will stream on Netflix. This film will show Jhulan Goswami’s rise in the cricket world despite misogynistic politics. Prosit Roy directed this film written by Abhishek Banerjee.

Manoj Anand, Atul Sharma, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and others have acted in this film backed by Anushka’s company Clean Slate Filmz. Prosit Roy shot this film in Kolkata, West Bengal. Some pictures of Anushka shooting for this film surfaced on Twitter. Check this one where she is dressed in the Indian Cricket Team’s jersey.

Anushka last played a cameo of Devika in the film Qala directed by Anvita Dutt. Muhammad Asif Ali has penned the storyline of this movie along with Anvita. Besides Anushka, Triptii Dimri, Babil Khan, Swastika Mukherjee, Amit Sial, and others have also acted in this movie.

Backed by Clean Slate Filmz, Qala was released on December 1, 2022. It revolved around a talented singer who has to cope with the pressures of success and self-doubt.