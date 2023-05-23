Identify The Famous Actor From This Childhood Pic With His Mother And Brother

Bollywood celebrities keep dropping their vintage stills and making our hearts melt every now and then. This Throwback Tuesday, we present you a picture straight from the Bachchan family’s vintage album. The picture shows two boys with their mother. Wondering who they are? They are none other than Bollywood’s Shahenshah Amitabh Bachchan with his mother, the late Teji Bachchan and brother Ajitabh Bachchan. He shared this picture on his mother’s death anniversary on December 22, 2020.

While posting the picture on Instagram, Amitabh Bachchan joked about how he wanted to show off his first bush shirt. He wrote, “That very special day when you simply had to get photographed…Ma, younger brother and moi…you wanted to show off your very first bush shirt.” The photograph was from his childhood in Allahabad.

Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s family is a well-known name in the world of Bollywood and in other fields as well. His wife was a social activist as well as a psychology teacher. Harivansh Rai Bachchan was an English lecturer and a poet, and both of them met during a college function in Lahore.

Talking about Amitabh Bachchan, the actor decided to make a mark for himself in the acting world and debuted in Bollywood with the 1969 film Saat Hindustani. He navigated from the image of an angry young man to a versatile performer in the film industry. In terms of family, his wife is actress and politician Jaya Bachchan, and they have two children, Abhishek and Shweta Bachchan.

His younger brother Ajitabh Bachchan paved the road for the former in the film industry. After that, he moved to Mumbai with Amitabh Bachchan. As his manager, he was in charge of everything in the beginning. He then relocated to London and began his business and is now a household name in the business world