'If Mammootty Played The Villain In Jailer...': Malayalam Director Omar Lulu's Take On Rajinikanth Film

Rajinikanth’s comeback film Jailer has wreaked havoc at the box office, collecting Rs 72 crore on Day 1. The Thalaiva army celebrated their favourite actor’s movie by attending theatres in bulk. As per the media reports, the occupancy of the theatre was 90% on the first day. The movie also starred Kannada superstar Shivarajkumar and Malayalam superstar Mohanlal.

The character of the villain, played by Vinayakan, has been widely appreciated for his versatile acting. However, Malayalam director Omar Lulu thought otherwise. After watching the movie, the Oru Adaar Love director said if Malayalam superstar Mammootty played the villain, the movie would collect Rs 500 crore. He further said that the movie would have been full entertainment. The director also appreciated the grand comeback of Rajinikanth and the direction of Nelson Dilipkumar. The director tagged his Facebook post and uploaded it on his official Instagram handle.

“Even though Vinayakan played the role well if Mammookka had come as a villain instead of Vinayakan as planned initially, the movie would have got a double impact. If so, at least 500 crores box office collection would have come,” captioned the director

Omar Lulu is a popular director in the Malayalam film industry. He made his debut as a film director with the 2016 film Happy Wedding, which received a great response from the audience and completed 100 days in theatres. His second film, Chunkzz, was a commercial success as well. Currently, the popular director is working on his new film titled Power Star starring Kannada actor Shreyas Manju and Babu Antony in the lead roles.