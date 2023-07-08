'If My Son Tells Me He Is In A Gay Relationship, I Will...': Mahesh Manjrekar

Mahesh Manjrekar is having a busy year with a slew of interesting projects in his kitty. The actor-turned-director is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming web series Eka Kaaleche Mani. His series is based on a homosexual man and his family. During a recent media interaction, Mahesh Manjrekar revealed that if his son opens up about his sexuality and informs him about being in a gay relationship, he will accept it. Speaking with Etimes, Mahesh said that there were times when people were not ready to accept homosexual relationships and so many suicide cases took place due to this issue, but now the acceptance levels have increased. “Today, if my son comes and tells me that he is in a gay relationship, I will accept it because that is his choice and his life. Let him live the way he wants to. Even if my daughter says so, I will accept the fact," he said.

Speaking more about his web series, which is releasing on JioCinema, Mahesh shared that it is a fun web series which can be watched with family. The story of Eka Kaaleche Mani revolves around a family and the situations in their house when different people come into their lives. Mahesh also added the audience will be able to relate to the fun that the family has.

Prashant Damle, who is one of the leads in the series, is making his OTT debut with this project. It also features Vandana Gupte, Vishakha Subedar and Sameer Chaugule in significant roles. Mahesh had heaped praises for Prashant Damle, who accepted the offer to the web series. Prashant is focused on theatre, despite knowing that there is a lot of money in web shows or films. Mahesh also revealed that Prashant was firm on his decision to focus on theatre and it was a difficult task for him to convince and bring him on board.

Mahesh Manjrekar is also working on Purana Furniture with Naseeruddin Shah.