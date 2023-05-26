Gautami Patil Kisses Young Boy On Cheek, Internet Is Not Happy About It

Lavani folk dancer Gautami Patil has become quite popular in Maharashtra. She has a huge fan following in the state, and many people gather around to catch a glimpse of their favourite dancer. From birthdays to social events, the popular dancer is invited to perform almost everywhere in the state. However, the famous folk dancer often finds herself in the middle of many controversies. As much as people enjoy seeing her dance, many protest against her.

Recently, a video of Gautami has been going viral on social media, where she is seen giving a peck on the cheek to a boy. In the video, Gautami is seen dancing on the stage, when a young boy enters and dances with her. At first, she tries to kiss him on the cheeks, but the young boy shies away. Later, she asks him to give her a peck on the cheek, and when the boy leans forward, she moves away. In the end, she finally holds his face and kisses the young boy on his cheeks.

Many criticised her behaviour. Many of them have said that she has lost her senses. People even took to the comment section of the post. One of the users commented, “Doesn’t the child have parents? They should take action, the government should impose restrictions on children. They are getting into bad habits" Another user wrote, “Don’t insult art by doing such tricks".

However, there has been no official information about the exact whereabouts of the event. She was a part of another controversy where her performance was organised near AIIMS Hospital and Research Centre in Aundh, Pune.

Gautami has been previously criticised for making obscene gestures on stage as well.