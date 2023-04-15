Ila Arun Says Her 'Distinctive' Voice Does Not Suit Heroines: 'It is Not a Stereotype But...' | Exclusive

Ila Arun’s distinctive voice is something that is forever etched in the minds of 90s kids. The singer took Indian folk music to new heights with her several tracks which were used in Bollywood films such as Chole Ke Peeche (Khal Nayak), Ghup Chup (Karan Arjun) and Morni Baaga Ma Bole (Lamhe) among others. Now, Ila Arun commented on her unique rustic voice which she says doesn’t suit all heroines and is used very discreetly.

During an exclusive conversation with News18, we asked whether she was ever stereotyped for her voice in Bollywood and she explained, “It’s not a stereotype but playback singing is a different ballgame altogether. For a heroine, you need a very sweet and thin voice. So when you have a voice like mine, it doesn’t suit all the heroines. Usually, if there is a youthful, chirpy or set number of background numbers, then they use my voice. It’s okay. My voice is distinctive, and they use it very discreetly. That’s what I’ll say."

The singer, who has been mesmerising listeners since 1979 with her folk songs, speaks highly of Indian original music and says that no matter how much the youth is influenced by world music, nothing can kill our country’s music. Talking about the rising trend of remakes and remixes, she tells us, “Music changes visa vis the society. So the young generation is not interested in our folk music or our traditional music. They are exposed to world music. Everyone is talking about blues and foreign artists are coming in so it is bound to influence music but don’t forget that the traditional, folk or classical music of India is strong and it can never die. Whatever change is happening, is happening but old will never die. Even if you see reality shows, they cannot survive without old music. People are still singing Lata Ji (Mangeshkar), Mohammed Rafi or Mukesh and the folk music of us."

She concluded, “I am not here to criticise it. Let them do what they want to but old music will remain and no one can ignore it."

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here