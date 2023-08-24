Ila Arun To Play An Important Role In Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Haddi

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the acclaimed actor known for his diverse roles, is all set to captivate audiences once again with his forthcoming film titled Haddi. The recently unveiled trailer showcases Siddiqui in dual roles, one of which portrays a transgender character. Amid the excitement, the presence of a seasoned actress and accomplished folk singer in the trailer is stealing the limelight.

Ila Arun, a versatile talent, is poised to share the screen with Nawazuddin Siddiqui in this upcoming cinematic venture. Reports indicate that Arun’s character will play a pivotal role, introducing a turning point in the narrative. Helmed by director Akshat Ajay Sharma, the film is being jointly produced by Zee Studios, Radhika Nanda, and Sanjay Saha. Joining Siddiqui and Arun in the cast is another significant name, Anurag Kashyap. The eagerly anticipated film is scheduled for release on the OTT platform Zee5, premiering on September 7.

Ila Arun, hailing from Jodhpur, Rajasthan, is celebrated for her prowess as both an actress and a folk singer. Her acting journey commenced with the TV serial Lifeline, which aired on Doordarshan. Her portrayal of Maham Anga in the 2008 film Jodhaa Akbar garnered praise from critics and audiences alike. Arun has lent her talents to impactful supporting roles in notable films including China Gate, Chingari, Well Done Abba, Welcome To Sajjanpur, Ghatak, and West is West.

Apart from her acting prowess, Ila Arun has achieved acclaim as a gifted singer. Her rendition of the iconic song Choli Ke Pheeche from the 1993 film Khalnayak, performed in collaboration with Alka Yagnik, earned them the prestigious Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer. The song, filmed on Madhuri Dixit, remains etched in memory as one of Hindi cinema’s most iconic melodies.

Arun has further enriched the musical landscape with albums such as Vote for Ghagra, Nigodi Kaisi Jawani Hai, Main Ho Gayi Sawa Lakh Ki, and Banjaran. Her vocal prowess extended to the Indian Premier League team Rajasthan Royals, as she lent her voice to the team’s promotional anthem Halla Bol. She also involved herself with international projects lending her voice to Ringa Ringa from the globally acclaimed film Slumdog Millionaire, composed by A.R. Rahman.