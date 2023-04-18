Ileana D’Cruz Announces Pregnancy; Kangana Ranaut Claims Aamir Khan Was Her 'Best Friend'

Ileana D’Cruz left everyone completely surprised on Tuesday when she announced that she is expecting her first baby. The actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of pictures to reveal that she is pregnant with her first baby. The actress shared a picture of a onesie along with a necklace with the words ‘mama’ written on it. However, she has not yet revealed the identity of her child’s father. Ileana’s post took the internet by storm, with netizens wondering about her relationship status.

Kangana Ranaut took to her Instagram stories on Tuesday and shared a throwback video from her appearance on Aamir Khan’s TV show, Satyamev Jayate. Sharing the clip, Kangana penned down a note and claimed how Aamir Khan used to be her ‘best friend’. However, she further alleged that the equation between her and Aamir changed after her infamous battle with Hrithik Roshan. Kangana mentioned that it was because of Hrithik that Aamir made his ‘loyalties clear’.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu seemingly reacted to Shaakuntalam’s box office failure and veteran producer-director Chittibabu’s comments about her career. On Tuesday morning, it was reported that Shaakutalam was struggling at the box office. To top it off, Chittibabu slammed the actress after the failure of the film. Seemingly reacting to the aftermath of the film’s release, Samantha shared a photo along with a quote from Bhagwat Gita about karma.

Shehnaaz Gill’s fans are not very impressed with Janhvi Kapoor after the Bollywood actress allegedly ‘ignored’ the former Bigg Boss contestant at an award show recently. A video of Janhvi interacting with Pooja Hegde at the ceremony has emerged on social media. But what grabbed everyone’s attention was the presence of Shehnaaz in the video. In the clip, Shehnaaz is seen seated between Pooja and Janhvi and listening to them talking. This has left her fans disappointed.

Kapil Sharma has finally broken his silence on reports about his popular chat show The Kapil Sharma Show going off-air. Recently a report suggested that the last episode of the ongoing season of TKSS will be aired in the month of June. The report further stated that it is not yet confirmed whether or not TKSS will return to screens after a break. Now, Kapil has clarified that there is no confirmation about his show going off-air as of now. “We have to go to the USA for our live tour in July and we will see what to do around time. Having said that, even that’s too far," he further revealed.

