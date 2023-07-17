Ileana D'Cruz FINALLY Shares 1st Photo With Boyfriend Amid Pregnancy; Know Who He Is

Last month, Ileana D’Cruz finally shared the first picture of her boyfriend. Taking to Instagram, the pregnant actress shared a black-and-white photo of the couple. The silhouette like frame helped Ileana to keep his identity under the wraps.

Now, she has posted pictures with her alleged beau and captioned the photos, “Date night". Fans couldn’t help but notice that the man in the photos had an eerie resemblance with the man whose silhouette she had earlier shared. Check out the photo here:

The actress had earlier shared yet another glimpse of her mystery man with fans. In July, the Bollywood actress took to her Instagram Stories to reveal she is spending the night indoors with her man and their dog. Ileana shared a photo of the man but refrained from revealing his identity. Instead, she shared in the photo that he loves their dog.

She had also confessed that while her pregnancy journey has been emotional but she is excited to meet the little baby. She added that on days that she gets overwhelmed, her boyfriend comforts her and gets her through the day. “Being pregnant is such a beautiful beautiful blessing… I didn’t think I’d be fortunate enough to ever experience this so I consider myself so incredibly lucky to be on this journey. I can’t even begin to describe how lovely it is to feel a life growing inside of you. Most days I’m just overwhelmed staring down at my bump going wow - I get to meet you soon," she wrote in an Instagram post.

Ileana announced her pregnancy earlier this year. She did not reveal the identity of the father’s baby but has been posting photos of her baby bump frequently.