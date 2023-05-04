Ileana D'Cruz Flaunts Baby Bump For 1st Time After Announcing Pregnancy, Video Goes Viral; Watch

Bollywood actor Ileana D’Cruz took the internet by storm when she announced her pregnancy recently. Ileana’s pregnancy post came as a surprise for netizens as the she decided to keep the identity of her baby’s father under wraps.

Now, Ileana D’Cruz has shared a video on her Instagram Stories wherein she can be seen flaunting her baby bump for the first time. Ever since Ileana announced her pregnancy, she’s been keeping a low profile. Sharing the video of her baby bump, Ileana wrote, “Life lately."

Earlier, Ileana D’Cruz took to her Instagram account to make the pregnancy announcement. She shared a monochrome photo of a onesie and a personalised pendant which had “MAMA" initials on it. While her well-wishers and fans showered her with love and congratulatory messages in the comment section, a section of the internet was curious to know about the baby’s father.

Notably, Ileana D’Cruz was in a relationship with Andrew Kneebone a few years back. The actress had even referred to Kneebone as “best hubby ever" once on an Instagram post while it was still not clear whether the two were married or not.

She apparently broke up with him in 2019. Months after her break-up, she spoke to Pinkvilla on her separation with Kneebone. “I don’t get upset. When you are going through a situation like this, you understand the value of your family and friends. It’s the same that happened for me. I had my family and closest friends supporting me right through it," she said.

Of late, it has been reported that Ileana is dating Katrina Kaif’s brother, Sebastian Laurent Michel. On one of the episodes of Koffee With Karan season 7, Karan Johar seemingly confirmed their relationship. Ileana D’Cruz had also joined Katrina Kaif for a brief vacation on the latter’s birthday last year.

