Ileana D’Cruz might not be doing films actively but the actress has a massive fan following on social media where she actively shares her photos and videos. The actress, who was last seen in The Big Bull and had impressed everyone with her incredible acting talent in Barfi, Pokhiri and Baadshaho, has reportedly been banned from the Tamil film industry.

If numerous reports floating around in Tamil news portals are to be believed, the alleged ban has been imposed in the light of a complaint filed by a Tamil producer claiming that the actress had taken advance payment for a project but then failed to partake in the shooting process. This resulted in heavy losses endured by the producers following which Ileana has been limited from starring in Tamil films, according to Siasat.com. However, no official confirmation for the same has come out either by the producer or Ileana and her team. Speaking about Tamil films, Ileana was featured in the critically-acclaimed Nanban in 2012 that garnered her positive reviews.

Just one month ago, Ileana was hospitalised, and she had shared photos from there, leaving fans worried. She posted a collage of two photos on her Instagram stories. In one of the photos, an IV tube is seen attached to her wrist while she lies in the hospital bed. The second photo was taken, in all probability, after she was discharged and returned home. She captioned the collage, “What a difference a day makes. Also, some lovely doctors and 3 bags of IV fluid”.

She also thanked her fans who messaged her, enquiring about her health. In a separate story, she posted a smiling picture of herself and wrote, “To everyone messaging me about my health, thank you so much for your concern for me. I truly appreciate the love and I can assure you that I am absolutely fine now. Got some good medical care at the right time”.

Although it is not clear what led to Ileana’s hospitalisation, in an earlier interview, the actress revealed that she was suffering from body dysmorphic disorder since the age of 12.

Ileana D’Cruz was last seen as Meera Rao in The Big Bull. She has Tera Kya Hoga Lovely and an untitled Shirsha Guha film in the pipeline. Ileana will shortly debut in a web series. The actor reportedly signed the upcoming online series from Applause Entertainment.

