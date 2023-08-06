Ileana D'Cruz Got Married In May This Year: Report; Katrina Kaif Shares PDA Moments With Vicky Kaushal

Ileana D’Cruz got married earlier this summer, as per a new report. The actress, who welcomed a baby boy whom she named Koa Phoenix Dolan, had revealed she is dating a non-celebrity. She also introduced him to the world a few weeks ago but kept his identity under wraps. It has now been claimed that the mystery man goes by the name Michael Dolan and she married him on May 13 this year.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal always impress fans with their chemistry. On Sunday, the couple sent social media into a frenzy with their adorable display of affection. In a series of photos that have now gone viral, Vicky and Katrina can be seen engaging in sweet PDA on their balcony, leaving netizens swooning.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is soaring high after a brilliant second weekend. The Karan Johar directorial that has become a talking point across social platforms has amassed over Rs 90 crores and still continues to marvel the audience with its epic love story, grand sets and chartbuster music. To mark the success of their film. With the hype of Ranveer-Alia jodi accentuating day after day, Manish Malhotra dropped on-screen wedding pictures of Rocky And Rani from the sets of their most aesthetic looking song ever.

Bipasha Basu welcomed a baby girl Devi with Karan Singh Grover back in November 2022. The actress recently revealed that their daughter underwent heart surgery 3 months after her birth. Devi was born with two holes in her heart. The actress shared that Devi suffered from ventricular septal defect (VSD) when she was born.

Trust Disha Patani to set fire to the rain with her sensual videos! The actress, who is the Indian brand ambassador of Calvin Klein, took to her Instagram and shared a seductive video promoting the brand. In the video, Disha was seen sporting lingerie from the brand and getting drenched in rain. She topped the lingerie with a see-through shirt, adding the oomph to the video. Disha laid on the floor while the cameras captured her alluring beauty.

