Ileana D’Cruz Has A Cute Nickname For Her Baby Bump; Find Out

Ever since Ileana D’Cruz announced her pregnancy, she has been sharing several pictures and videos on social media. On Wednesday too, the mom-to-be actress dropped a happy mirror selfie flaunting her baby bump. She also revealed the cute nickname she’s given to her bump in the caption. ‘My little 🍉,’ she wrote.

Have a look at the photos:

Ileana D’Cruz announced her pregnancy in April this year and left everyone completely surprised. Back then, the actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a monochrome photo of a onesie and a personalised pendant which had “MAMA" initials on it. She had not revealed the identity of the father’s baby initially but has been posting photos of her baby bump frequently.

Earlier this month, the actress recently revealed the father. Sharing photos of her alleged beau and captioned the photos, “Date night”.

The actress had earlier shared yet another glimpse of her mystery man with fans. In July, the Bollywood actress took to her Instagram Stories to reveal she is spending the night indoors with her man and their dog. Ileana shared a photo of the man but refrained from revealing his identity. Instead, she shared in the photo that he loves their dog.

She had also confessed that while her pregnancy journey has been emotional but she is excited to meet the little baby. She added that on days that she gets overwhelmed, her boyfriend comforts her and gets her through the day. “Being pregnant is such a beautiful beautiful blessing…I didn’t think I’d be fortunate enough to ever experience this so I consider myself so incredibly lucky to be on this journey. I can’t even begin to describe how lovely it is to feel a life growing inside of you. Most days I’m just overwhelmed staring down at my bump going wow - I get to meet you soon," she wrote in an Instagram post.