Ileana D'Cruz Hints At Engagement With Mystery Man; Zaheer Iqbal Confirms Relationship With Sonakshi Sinha

Ileana D’Cruz, who is expecting her first child, is thoroughly enjoying her pregnancy journey. She frequently shares picture updates on her social media accounts, keeping her fans excited and engaged. Recently, she caused a stir among her followers by teasing them with a beach photo, hinting at her enjoyable babymoon getaway to a serene beach destination. On her Instagram stories, she posted a boomerang video giving a glimpse of the beach without disclosing the specific location, only captioning it as ‘babymoon’. That apart, she treated her followers to mirror selfies where she looked stunning in a stylish black crop top and matching pants. In one photo, she wore a bright smile while facing the mirror, while in another, she lovingly cradled her baby bump. Before that, the actress had shared a series of pictures flaunting her baby bump and captioned it ‘Bump alert ‼️’.

Sonakshi Sinha celebrated her 36th birthday on June 2 and received warm birthday wishes from her father, veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha. He made the day extra special by sharing a series of throwback pictures, ranging from Sonakshi’s childhood memories to moments captured in their family album.

Once again, the leader of the global sensation BTS has made members of the ARMY proud. Kim Namjoon, better known by his stage name RM, has been selected as the official public relations ambassador for the Ministry of National Defense’s Agency for KIA Recovery & Identification (MAKRI). The Fact reported BigHit Music announced on May 31 that the rapper has assumed his new role as of June 1, contributing to the promotion of MAKRI’s essential projects. MAKRI plays a crucial role in recovering the remains of fallen soldiers from the Korean War and facilitating their return to their respective families. As the public relations ambassador, RM will actively engage in various activities to raise awareness about MAKRI and its noble mission. Following in the footsteps of Professor Seo Kyung Deok and veteran MC Song Hae, RM proudly becomes the third public relations ambassador for this noteworthy organization.

Prabhas’ Project K is one of the most awaited movies and like everyone else, Rana Daggubati is also excited about it. At a recent event, the Baahubali star talked about the film and shared that he is confident about its success.

Bollywood star Nora Fatehi is speaking candidly about the sacrifices she made and the struggles she faced to reach the level of stardom she has today. In a new interview, Nora spoke about the number of odd jobs she did to make ends meet.

