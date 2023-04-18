CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Movies » Ileana D'Cruz Is Pregnant; Actress Is Expecting Her 1st Baby; Netizens Ask 'Who Is the Father?'
1-MIN READ

Ileana D'Cruz Is Pregnant; Actress Is Expecting Her 1st Baby; Netizens Ask 'Who Is the Father?'

Curated By: Shrishti Negi

News18.com

Last Updated: April 18, 2023, 06:49 IST

Mumbai, India

Bollywood actress Ileana D'Cruz is going to be a mother soon.

Of late, it has been reported that Ileana D'Cruz is dating Katrina Kaif's brother, Sebastian Laurent Michel.

Bollywood actress Ileana D’Cruz on Tuesday announced her pregnancy on social media. The actress is expecting her first baby. Ileana decided to keep the identity of her baby’s father a secret.

The actress took to her Instagram account to make the happy announcement. She shared a monochrome photo of a onesie and a personalised pendant which had “MAMA" initials on it. Ileana’s post took the internet by storm, with netizens wondering about her relationship status.

While her well-wishers and fans showered her with love and congratulatory messages in the comment section, a section of the internet was curious to know about the baby’s father. One user wrote, “Are you married? Who is the father?" Another one commented, “Father kaun?" A third user said, “Can you please share the details?"

Notably, Ileana D’Cruz was in a relationship with Andrew Kneebone a few years back. The actress had even referred to Kneebone as “best hubby ever" once on an Instagram post while it was still not clear whether the two were married or not.

She apparently broke up with him in 2019. Months after her break-up, she spoke to Pinkvilla on her separation with Kneebone. “I don’t get upset. When you are going through a situation like this, you understand the value of your family and friends. It’s the same that happened for me. I had my family and closest friends supporting me right through it," she said.

Of late, it has been reported that Ileana is dating Katrina Kaif’s brother, Sebastian Laurent Michel. On one of the episodes of Koffee With Karan season 7, Karan Johar seemingly confirmed their relationship.

first published:April 18, 2023, 06:39 IST
last updated:April 18, 2023, 06:49 IST