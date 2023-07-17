Ileana D'Cruz Reveals BF Amid Pregnancy; Karan Johar Takes Dig At Katrina's Merry Christmas Over Yodha Clash

Last month, Ileana D’Cruz finally shared the first picture of her boyfriend. Taking to Instagram, the pregnant actress shared a black-and-white photo of the couple. The silhouette like frame helped Ileana to keep his identity under the wraps. Now, she has posted pictures with her alleged beau and captioned the photos, “Date night". Fans couldn’t help but notice that the man in the photos had an eerie resemblance with the man whose silhouette she had earlier shared. Check out the photo here:

Karan Johar seems upset with Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi starrer Merry Christmas clashing with Sidharth Malhotra’s Yodha. The latter is backed by Dharma Productions. The actor took to the newly launched social media platform, Threads, to pen a cryptic note expressing his displeasure of films announcing a clashing release date without informing in advance. The note comes just hours after it was announced that Merry Christmas will release on December 15, the same day as Yodha.

Alia Bhatt, who is all set to make her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone, has reportedly joined YRF’s spy universe. The Bollywood actress will be headlining the first female-led spy film in the spy universe created by Aditya Chopra. According to the sources close to the entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama, Alia Bhatt will play a de-glam hero not constrained by gender stereotypes. The source told the portal, “Alia will play a gender-free spy.

Kajol has taken the internet by storm with her kissing scenes in her new web series The Trial: Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhokha. In the show, Kajol her co-stars Ally Khan and Jisshu Sengupta. The Trial revolves around a housewife, played by Kajol, who is forced to take full responsibility of her family after her husband (Jisshu) is jailed over a sex scandal. Ally plays Kajol’s ex-lover from college. While Kajol has been receiving rave reviews for The Trial, her kissing scenes with Jisshu and Ally have been leaked on the internet.

Kiara Advani confessed she was affected by the negativity that surrounded SatyaPrem Ki Katha ahead of its release and Sidharth Malhotra stepped in to support her. The actress starred with Kartik Aaryan in the film and ahead of the film’s release, the film and Kiara were subjected to trolling. While the film faced flak for the remake of Pakistani hit song Pasoori, Kiara tackled naysayers online after she shared stills from the movie in which she was seen decked up as a bride and sitting at a mandap with Kartik.

