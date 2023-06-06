CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Gufi Paintal DeathSulochana DeathKollam SudhiDisha PataniAshwin Bhave
Home » Movies » Ileana D'Cruz Slips Into a Yellow Bikini To Flaunt Her Baby Bump and Soak Up Some Sun | Photo
1-MIN READ

Ileana D'Cruz Slips Into a Yellow Bikini To Flaunt Her Baby Bump and Soak Up Some Sun | Photo

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: June 06, 2023, 07:51 IST

Mumbai, India

Ileana D'Cruz shares new photo from her babymoon.

Ileana D'Cruz shares new photo from her babymoon.

Ileana D'Cruz was seen flaunting her baby bump during her babymoon. She was seen sporting a bright yellow bikini.

Ileana D’Cruz, who is pregnant with her first baby, is ensuring she and her baby are getting the much-needed sun. The actress took to her Instagram Stories and revealed that she stepped out for a quick sunbathe. Her latest outing comes just days after she revealed she is baby-mooning and sparked rumours that she might be engaged to her partner.

In the photo she shared, Ileana was seen resting on a beach chair wearing a yellow bikini and a pair of chic sunglasses. The actress put her baby bump on display while smiling for the camera. Sharing the photo, Ileana wrote, “Soaked up some lovely sunshine. Think baby nugget loved it too."

Last week, Ileana took the internet by storm when she shared a series of photos from her babymoon, one of which gave a glimpse of her romantic partner. In the photo, Ileana rested her hand on her boyfriend, prominently featuring rings on their respective ring fingers. She captioned it, “My idea of romance - surely can’t let him eat in peace.” It led to speculations that Ileana is engaged and is finally ready to open up about her relationship status.

In April, Ileana D’Cruz revealed her pregnancy, leaving everyone surprised. Taking to her Instagram account, she shared a monochrome photograph of a onesie and a personalised pendant adorned with the initials “MAMA." However, she did not disclose the identity of the father of her child.

For the unversed, Ileana was in a relationship with Andrew Kneebone in the past but their marital status remained unclear. The actress hinted that they could have been married when she called him as the “best hubby ever" when they were together. However, in 2019, various reports suggested that the two had ended their relationship.

RELATED NEWS

Last year, it was reported that Ileana is dating Sebastian, who is a model based in London and also the brother of Katrina Kaif. The couple allegedly has been in a relationship for nearly a year. However, the two have never confirmed or denied it.

About the Author
Dishya Sharma
Dishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. She eats, sleeps, and drinks entertainment. While Indian films have fuel...Read More
Tags:
  1. Ileana D'Cruz
  2. bollywood
first published:June 06, 2023, 07:51 IST
last updated:June 06, 2023, 07:51 IST