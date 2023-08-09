Ileana D'Cruz's Son Koi Phoenix Dolan Holds Her Finger In Their 1st Photo Together, See Post

Bollywood actor Ileana D’Cruz, who recently welcomed her son Koi Phoenix Dolan, has shared her first photo with him. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday morning, Ileana dropped a monochrome photo. In the closeup picture, Koi Phoenix held his mommy’s finger. The black and white photo was taken indoors.

“1 week of being your Mama (red heart emoji)," Ileana wrote alongside the adorable photo. Koi Phoenix was born on August 1. Sharing the happy news with her 16.3 million followers, Ileana announced last week, “No words could explain how happy we are to welcome our darling boy to the world. Hearts beyond full." Ileana’s fellow colleagues from Bollywood including Athiya Shetty, Huma Qureshi and Nargis Fakhri sent their best wishes to the actress. As per reports, Koa means ‘valiant one’ or ‘warrior’.

Ileana announced her pregnancy in April this year. Last month, Ileana D’Cruz shared the first picture with her partner, Michael Dolan. She had also confessed that while her pregnancy journey had been an emotional one, she was excited to meet the little baby. “Being pregnant is such a beautiful beautiful blessing… I didn’t think I’d be fortunate enough to ever experience this so I consider myself so incredibly lucky to be on this journey. I can’t even begin to describe how lovely it is to feel a life growing inside of you. Most days I’m just overwhelmed staring down at my bump going wow - I get to meet you soon," she wrote in an Instagram post.

Recently, DNA reported that Ileana tied the knot with Michael Dolan on May 13 this year, four weeks before she announced her pregnancy on social media.