Ileana D'Cruz's Mother Samira BREAKS Silence on Her Pregnancy, Says 'My Grand Baby...'

Ileana D’Cruz announced her pregnancy on Tuesday morning. The actress took the internet by surprise when she announced that she is expecting her first baby. While social media users are wondering who the father is, Ileana’s mother Samira is nothing but thrilled about the news. Taking to the comments section, the actress’s mother said she is excited to meet her grandchild.

“Welcome soon to the world my new grand baby ❤️ can’t wait," Samira wrote. Ileana replied with a string of emojis, one of which was a heart emoji. Besides Samira, a few others also congratulated the actress. Mini Mathur, who is a good friend of the actress, wrote, “Omggggg this is tres amazing !! congratulations alinaji."

Shibani Dandekar added, “Ahhhh congratulations my love this is amazing news." Earlier in the day, the actress took to her Instagram account to make the happy announcement. She shared a monochrome photo of a onesie and a personalised pendant which had “MAMA" initials on it. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Coming soon ✨ Can’t wait to meet you my little darling."

Notably, Ileana D’Cruz was in a relationship with Andrew Kneebone a few years back. The actress had even referred to Kneebone as “best hubby ever" once on an Instagram post while it was still not clear whether the two were married or not. She apparently broke up with him in 2019.

Last year, it was reported that Ileana was dating Katrina Kaif’s brother, Sebastian Laurent Michel. On one of the episodes of Koffee With Karan season 7, Karan Johar seemingly confirmed their relationship. The actress had joined Katrina Kaif and the gang to celebrate the Tiger 3 star’s birthday, fuelling rumours of their relationship. Also present at the bash were Vicky Kaushal, sister Isabelle Kaif, brother Sebastian Laurent Michel, friends Sharvari Wagh, Sunny Kaushal, Mini Mathur, and others.

