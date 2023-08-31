'I'm Deeply Hurt': Shafaq Naaz On Avinash Sachdev Denying Their Relationship

Bigg Boss OTT 2 participants have been in the headlines lately. Avinash Sachdev and Falaq Naaz’s bond has garnered huge attention during the show. On the show, Avinash confessed his feelings for Falaq. However, Falaq did not reply to it and said that they would meet after the show ended. After the show, Avinash reportedly went to Falaq’s house for dinner and celebrated their friendship.

However, as soon as Avinash Sachdev’s name was associated with Falaq Naaz, the news of the relationship between the actor and her sister Shafaq Naaz also gained momentum. It was reported that Avinash and Falaq’s younger sister, Shafaq Naaz, were in a relationship for some time. However, after leaving the Bigg Boss house, the Chotti Bahu actor spoke openly about this.

In an interview, when the actor was asked about his relationship with Shafaq, Avinash said that he had worked with her in a serial, and while working together on the show, they had become very good friends. The actor also made it clear that there was nothing other than friendship between him and Shafaq.

But now the Mahabharat-famous actress has expressed grief over Avinash Sachdev’s statement in an interview with ETimes, which is currently going viral. The actress said that she was deeply hurt by the actor’s statement. During the interview, she claimed, “Avinash should have respected our relationship and should not have made fun of my feelings in front of everyone by lying."

Accepting a relationship is not something to be ashamed of. Perhaps he has dated so many people that he has gone insane, she added. Along with this, Shafaq said that she and Avinash were in a relationship 11 years ago, and their relationship lasted for about 6 months. Avinash had suddenly distanced himself from the actress, due to which his heart was badly broken, Shafaq further claimed.

Shafaq Naaz also clarified that she trusts her family and has no problem with Falaq and Avinash being friends. The actress said that she was just upset that Avinash did not respect their relationship.