‘I'm Diving Back Into My Beloved Activity’: Haripriya Announces Her Comeback After 6 Months

Kannada actress Haripriya tied the nuptial knot with Vasishta N Simha on January 26 this year. She took a break of six months thereafter. As per the latest updates, Haripriya will soon be making her comeback and she has already begun preparations for the same. Recently, she shared a post on Instagram and announced that “she is diving back into her beloved activity.” Haripriya, on Sunday, dropped some photos of herself reading a script. Dressed in her comfy pants and t-shirt, she can be seen indulging in prepping up for her comeback. Announcing the same, Haripriya wrote, “After a delightful 6-month wedding break, I’m diving back into my beloved activity: script reading! Excited to start delving into the first script - I’ll definitely keep you updated on how it unfolds!.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cv2C6r6BzH-/

As per reports, Haripriya and Vasishta met each other on the sets of a film. Sources suggest that it was love at first sight for both the actors. Soon, they decided to take their relationship further. The couple exchanged rings in December last year at Haripriya’s residence. She broke the news herself of their engagement on her social media handles.

Later, in January this year, the couple got married in the presence of close relatives and friends. The wedding ceremony was organised at Ganapati Satchidananda Ashram in Mysuru. Their wedding pictures took the internet by storm. The pictures showed the adorable couple all smiling and posing for the cameras. Decked up in traditional wedding attire, Haripriya looked extraordinary in her embellished outfit and ornaments.

Haripriya is popular in Tollywood for her portrayal of the female lead in Nani-starrer Pilla Zamindaru. The film was a successful venture; and as a result, she shot to fame in the Telugu film industry. She is also recognised for her performances in films including Ranna, Ricky, Neer Dose, Ugram, Bharjari, Life Jothe, Ond Selfie, and Bell Bottom.

Vasishta Simha is popular for his performances in films like Arya Love, Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu, Sundaranga Jaana, and Mufti.