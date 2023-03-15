When it comes to popular kids’ shows, Baal Veer tops the list. Starring Dev Joshi in the lead, the fantasy fiction series has struck a chord with both children and adults alike. The first two seasons of the show, Baal Veer and Baal Veer Returns, were well-received by the masses. Now, the makers are gearing up for the release of Baal Veer’s third season, making viewers super-excited. Now, it has been confirmed that television actress Aditi Sanwal will be joining the cast of Baal Veer. She has been roped in as the female lead in the show and will be sharing screen space opposite Dev Joshi.

According to KoiMoi, Aditi will play the role of a young girl Kaashvi, who loves her parents. Going by the show’s plot, since Kaashvi stays away from her mother, she misses her a lot. Speaking about her character Kaashvi, Aditi revealed to the portal that the bond between Baal Veer and Kaashvi would be “supremely special."

“My character Kaashvi’s presence in Baal Veer’s life is that of a friend, comrade, and supporter and she will play an important role in his journey. The bond they create is going to be supremely special,” she said.

Aditi, who has previously worked in noteworthy serials including Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Chandragupta Maurya, and Operation MBBS further expressed her excitement to be a part of the project, admitting that she was quite “nervous" when the role was offered to her.

“Baal Veer is one of the most loved superhero franchises on TV and the fandom for the show is unbelievable. While I’m extremely happy to be joining the cast, I’m a little nervous as well,” shared Aditi.

Baal Veer revolves around a child, who is blessed with special powers from six fairies from a fantasy land named Pari Lok. With his superpowers, Baal Veer helps his friends during difficult times and wards off evil.

The show first aired on October 12, on Sony SAB. It concluded on November 16. Its second season titled Baalveer Returns premiered in September 2019 and continued till April 2021. According to KoiMoi, in the upcoming third season, Dev Joshi’s Balveer will be portrayed as a simple Mumbai boy. Baal Veer has forgotten that he is a superhero as his enemies have snatched away his power, by making him lose his memory.

During this time, Baal Veer will have a chance encounter with Aditi Sanwal’s Kaashvi, whom he will save from an accident. The third segment from the fantasy drama show will hence revolve around how Baal Veer regains his powers, with Kaashvi becoming an integral part of his life. The release date of the third instalment has not been unveiled as of yet.

