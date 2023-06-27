'Immense Talent As An Artist': Director Kedar Shinde On Actress Deepa Parab

Kedar Shinde’s directorial Maharashtra Shaheer hit the silver screens on April 28. The film stars Ankush Chaudhari, Sana Kedar Shinde, Mrunmayee Deshpande and Nirmiti Sawant in the lead roles along with Parinita Dilip Ghone, Bhagyesh Patil and Harish Baraskar. Following the release of the film, director Kedar Shinde took a nostalgic trip down memory lane revisiting the good old days with actress Deepa Parab.

Ankush Chaudhary and Kedar Shinde undeniably share a great bond but did you know that Deepa Parab, Ankush’s wife, and an actress herself, also shared a close bond with Kedar Shinde for many years? The actress was last seen in Kedar Shinde’s directorial Baipan Bhari Deva.

Recently, Kedar Shinde penned a heartfelt post expressing his deep affection for his beloved friend. He wrote, “This is the first photo of me and Deepa together. We first met in college. Later, she joined me in my debut play, and as time went by she starred in ‘Manomani’ alongside Mohan Joshi. We have collaborated on several projects and now she is also my sister-in-law. Today, she leads a happy life in the company of my dear friend Ankush." Check out the post here

Kedar Shinde further expressed, “The TV serial ‘Tu Chaal Pudham’ on Zee Marathi followed the release of the film. However, it was released earlier. Today, Deepa has emerged as a shining star. It is her exceptional performance in ‘Baipan Bhari Deva’ that truly showcases her immense talent as an artist."

Deepa Parab responded to Kedar Shinde’s post with gratitude stating, “It means a lot to me. Thank you so much Kedar Shinde."

Deepa Parab is best known for Maratha Battalion, Chakwa and Lagan: The Dedication. The actress has also appeared in a slew of projects including Thodi Khushi Thode Gham, Urus, Reth and Miit. Soon, the actress is going to star in a TV series titled Nayak.

Meanwhile, Kedar Shinde, a notable director has worked on several films and television serials. He is known for directing Yanda Kartavya Aahe, Bakula Namdev Ghotale, Kya Haal, Mr Paanchal?, and Jatra: Hyalagaad Re Tyalagaad. Lastly, he directed the film Baipan Bhari Deva.