Imran Khan Calls Himself A ‘Fool’ For Only Focusing On Negative Reviews Of Break Ke Baad

It was just a couple of days ago when Bollywood actor Imran Khan travelled down memory lanes to reminisce about his special time on the sets of Break Ke Baad opposite Deepika Padukone. Now, in retrospect, the star, who is currently on a sabbatical, admitted to his mistake of having a pessimistic mindset about the critical reception of the romantic-comedy flick. In a lengthy statement shared on Instagram, Imran Khan divulged details about how he remembered Break Ke Baad at the time of its release alongside a photograph of negative headlines about the film’s review. To his surprise, his latest behind-the-scenes post about the movie met with an enormous response from moviegoers.

While many requested Imran to make his acting comeback, a plethora of remarks complimenting the songs and plot of Break Ke Baad also flooded the comment section. Upon witnessing the surprising reaction, Imran Khan called himself a “fool" for only valuing the negative voices at the time while ignoring the good ones. In his confession, Imran Khan wrote, “If you’re wondering why I’m looking at the past so much it’s because I’m reshaping my relationship with my films. To be clear, I’m not blaming anyone for anything; all opinions are valid, and not everyone will like the same things, that’s normal. Unfortunately, at the time, I was only able to look at things from a negative mindset."

He added, “As such, here is how I remembered Break Ke Baad," before sharing a photograph of Break Ke Baad receiving a “thumbs down" from several critics.

Take a look at it here:

Contrary to his beliefs, it is the audience’s love for the film years later that helped Imran realize his mistake. He continued, “And here’s where I realize my mistake; I paid so much heed to the voices that hurt and I never valued the voices that I loved. What a fool. I won’t make that mistake again. Thank you all for helping me change my mistake."

Previously, Imran shared a carousel of funny photographs from sets of Break Ke Baad, one which also shows a younger Deepika Padukone giving him a piggyback ride. “In the summer of 2010, I went to Mauritius to shoot Break Ke Baad. We swam every day, ate a lot of seafood, sampled Mauritian rum (potent), and made some friends for life. It was a blast. Apparently, in between all the revelries, we managed to make a film as well. This one always had a special place in my heart, because of how much I enjoyed making it. I can’t show you many of the behind-the-scenes photographs, as it may compromise the modesty of certain individuals… but here’s a glimpse," he captioned the post.

Not only fans but even Deepika Padukone couldn’t help herself from sharing her response in the comment section. “Soo True," she wrote recalling the special memories. Directed by Danish Aslam, the movie also stars Sharmila Tagore and Shahana Goswami in crucial roles.