Imran Khan Drops BTS Pics With Kareena Kapoor From Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu Sets; Calls Boman Irani ‘True Gentleman’

Imran Khan has recently made a comeback on social media and since then has been sharing a lot of throwback photos which have been going viral in no time. Many of his fans have also expressed their excitement and are eagerly waiting for his film announcement. Well, keeping up with the trend, Imran today shared a series of photos from the film Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Boman Irani.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Imran Khan wrote, “Yet another throwback, and this one comes with a story that needs to be shared! My character in EMAET had a difficult relationship with his father, never able to assert himself and express his true feelings. In the end, he finally snaps during a fancy dinner party and tells his parents that he doesn’t want the life they have chosen for him. It was a challenging scene, and I was anxious to do my best. Side note, most ‘senior’ actors don’t waste their time hanging around set if they’re not directly facing the camera. I can’t tell you the number of scenes I’ve shot with stand-ins for the big men, and an assistant director giving me their cues.” He has written a long note calling Boman Irani a ‘true gentleman’.

Read full note here:

The actor, who was last seen in the 2015 film Katti Batti, stayed away from the limelight for years now. He recently opened up about the same and admitted to his mistake of having a pessimistic mindset. He even went on to reveal how he had become so hard on himself and kept on focusing on the negativity that came his way.

Imran penned an emotional note on Instagram. The note read, “** Trigger Warning Self Harm ** Sorry about the silence… when you’ve lived so long in darkness, the sunshine can feel unbearably bright at first. I’ve been flooded with so many message of love, support, and encouragement that it felt weird. Unnatural."

Imran Khan made his Bollywood debut with the 2008 Bollywood movie Jaane Tu… Ya Jaane Na. Despite the film’s success, he also faced setbacks when his films Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola and Katti Batti did not perform well. He did make a comeback as a director in 2018, helming the short film Mission Mars: Keep Walking India but did not pursue a career in direction thereafter.