Imran Khan of Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na Says He'll Make His Acting Comeback But On This Major Condition

Fans of Imran Khan have often expressed that they miss the “era of Imran Khan Bollywood romcoms". The actor has impressed fans with his boy-next-door charm in films like Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na, Meri Brother Ki Dulhan and Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu, among others. He is also remembered for his stellar performance in the action comedy film, Delhi Belly. While he took a massive backstep from acting Katti Batti, co-starring Kangana Ranaut, Imran recently teased his comeback in a comment on Zeenat Aman’s latest Instagram post.

On Tuesday evening, a fan dropped a comment which read that she is waiting for Imran Khan’s comeback. Taking to the comments section of the post, the fan wrote, “Zeenat Ji ne bhi comeback karlia, patani mera @imrankhan kab karega." Surprisingly enough for the fan, the actor replied to her comment by saying, “Chalo Aditi, let’s leave this one to the internet… 1M likes and I’ll make it happen." The actor also shared Zeenat’s recent Instagram post on his story with the caption, “Taking notes on how to make a comeback from Zeenat ji."

Fans of the actor quickly reacted to the comment, hoping for it to come true. One person wrote, “Just wishing it’s not another marketing strategy." Another fan wrote, “Waiting for Delhi Belly 2 and more original stuff… Come back soon."

“I’m trying like from my 4 IDs I’m trying please make it happen," one fan wrote. Another commented, “Can you please bless this world by making a comeback." One eager fan even asked the actor, “Sirr thoda concession nhi ho skta kya." Fans said that they were eager to watch him in a Bollywood movie like the “2000s wale". They even advised him to select a “good" script.

Some netizens pointed out that Imran had replied to the comment of a girl named Aditi, the name of Genelia D’Souza’s character in Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. Reacting to this coincidence, one person commented, “Of course only an Aditi could bring Jai back, iykyk." Another person wrote, “Omg it had to be you!! ADITI!!"

Despite early commercial success, Imran also faced setbacks when his films Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola and Katti Batti did not perform well. He did make a comeback as a director in 2018, helming the short film Mission Mars: Keep Walking India but did not pursue a career in direction thereafter.